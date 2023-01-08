Paramus Barnes & Noble To Close

The Paramus Barnes & Noble will close after 28 years.

The Route 17 bookstore's last day in business will be Feb. 11, but the store hopes to find a new location.

"We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many more years, but the landlord has chosen not to renew our lease and will be redeveloping the site,” the Facebook post reads. "It has truly been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Paramus for the last 28 years."

The Clark Barnes & Noble shuttered last April.

The news in Paramus left customers shocked and saddened.

"I spent hundreds of hours and (many more hundreds of dollars) in this store over the last 28 years," one person wrote. "I was thrilled when it opened- 2 floors of books!!- and was in the used annex when I got the call that my best friend had had her son! So sad to see this era end."

"Your store is the best bookstore I've ever visited. I have found no equal to its used book section," another said. "Over the years, it has been my sanctuary - a go to place for knowledge and tranquility.

"It was very painful when I learned it was closing - I was losing a friend."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.