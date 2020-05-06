Nordstrom Permanently Closing 16 Stores

Nordstrom has announced it plans to close 16 of its luxury department stores as it makes adjustments to its business model amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company is also planning phased reopenings of its other 100 stores.

Nordstrom did not list which locations are closing but said it will begin contacting employees who are affected.

It will also implement curbside pickup and returns and speed up digital services, CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.

Nordstroms has several New Jersey locations the Garden State Plaza, Cherry Hill, Freehold's Raceway Mall, The Mall at Short Hills and Menlo Park.

Nordstrom Rack stores are located at Bergen and Wayne town centers, Chimney Rock, Cherry Hill, Eatontown, Mercer Mall and Rockaway Commons.

Nordstrom, based in Seattle, also says it will conduct health screenings for employees and provide masks for employees and customers when stores reopen.

Restructuring is expected to result in savings of approximately $150 million, Nordstrom said.

