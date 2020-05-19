HOW IT WORKS: These 18 Garden State Plaza Stores Offering Curbside Pickup

More than a dozen stores at Westfield's Garden State Plaza in Paramus will begin offering curbside pickup as nonessential businesses in New Jersey begin their reopening.

Beginning this Thursday, May 21, shoppers can place orders online or call select retailers (scroll down for complete list) to place an order. Retailers will give shoppers their pickup zones (see map above).

Upon arrival, shoppers will let the retailer know they'e in the zone and an employee will come out to make the curbside delivery.

Here are the stores that are offering curbside pickup:

Anthropologie Section D website 201-291-2381 Mon-Fri 11-5

Section D website 201-291-2381 Mon-Fri 11-5 AT&T Section C phone 201-566-1630

Section C phone 201-566-1630 Chick Fil A Section A phone 201-843-0347

Section A phone 201-843-0347 Eye to Eye Section D both 201-845-8408

Section D both 201-845-8408 Fashionable Pets Section B phone 201-368-7878

Section B phone 201-368-7878 Ferragamo Section D phone 201-845-4714

Section D phone 201-845-4714 Finish Line Section C phone 201-291-0221

Section C phone 201-291-0221 Free People Section D website 201-587-9070 Mon-Fri 11-5

Section D website 201-587-9070 Mon-Fri 11-5 Jerk Shack Section A phone 201-431-9505

Section A phone 201-431-9505 LEGO Section A phone 201-843-2063

Section A phone 201-843-2063 Macy's Exterior Entrance at Rte 17 Both 201-843-9100 Mon - Fri 11-5

Exterior Entrance at Rte 17 Both 201-843-9100 Mon - Fri 11-5 Neiman Marcus Exterior Mens Entrance at Valet Both 201-291-1920

Exterior Mens Entrance at Valet Both 201-291-1920 Nordstrom Exterior Entrance to Store Website 201-843-1122 Mon - Fri 11-5

Exterior Entrance to Store Website 201-843-1122 Mon - Fri 11-5 Pandora Section D phone 201-845-5663

Section D phone 201-845-5663 Shake Shack Shake Shack Patio Curbside phone 201-576-8096

Patio Curbside phone 201-576-8096 Tiffany & Co Section D Phone 201-270-5381 Tue-Sat 12pm-4:30pm;

Section D Phone 201-270-5381 Tue-Sat 12pm-4:30pm; Urban Outfitters Section D website 201-556-1840 Mon-Fri 11-5

Section D website 201-556-1840 Mon-Fri 11-5 Victoria's Secret Section C phone 201-368-0456

Several retailers including Bar Louie, Capital Grille, Chili’s and On the Border have been open during the COVID-19 shutdown for delivery or pickup orders.

More retailers are expected to open.

