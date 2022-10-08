Contact Us
Hot Chicken Chain Spices Up Route 17

Cecilia Levine
Hot Chickin Kitchn
Hot Chickin Kitchn Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hot Chickin Kitchn

A Virginia-based chicken joint is expanding to New Jersey with its first location planned for Route 17 in Paramus, BoozyBurbs reports.

Hot Chickin Kitchn features a fast casual style and specializes in fried chicken items that are made to order. But what truly constitutes their namesake is their unique brand of premium hot sauces, each infused with a different type of pepper. 

Earlier this year, Hot Chikin Kitchn announced earlier this year its plans to open 200 new locations around the country. The chain was founded in 2020 with its first location in Woodbridge, VA. 

It's not clear exactly where the chicken joint will be located.

