Bus Carrying 39 People Catches Fire After Crashing On Route 17 In Paramus, Police Say

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to reports of a bus that had struck the divider and possibly caught fire, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

“Officers confirmed that a small fire had occurred and was quickly extinguished by the bus driver prior to the arrival of the Paramus Fire Department,” Chief Guidetti said.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. The bus was carrying 39 passengers, all of whom were safely transferred to a replacement bus without incident.

Due to the crash, all lanes on Route 17 south were temporarily closed, police said. The right lane reopened shortly after, and all lanes have since been cleared.

