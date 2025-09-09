Burglary Suspect From Oradell Found In Side Yard Of Home, Police Say

On Sunday, Sept. 7, at approximately 9:16 p.m., patrol units observed a silver Honda Element parked on Henmar Drive, according to Closter Police Chief James Buccola. The vehicle matched the description of one seen in an attempted burglary at 6 Henmar Dr., on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Police say officers entered the property and found a tall white male wearing a grey t-shirt and dark sweatpants. He was later identified as Kenneth Kase of Oradell.

Kase was arrested and taken to Closter police headquarters. He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, two counts of trespassing, and possession of burglary tools, police said.

He was processed and released pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

