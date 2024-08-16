Body Of Paramus Gym Owner, 35, Recovered From Vermont River: State Police

Tuan Baldino was initially reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 10 after swimming in Mad River in the northern part of the state.

The search lasted several days and had to be suspended multiple times due to high and swift water condition, police said. Warren Falls, where the river was located, was closed all week as police searched for Baldino.

Police had warned people about swimming and jumping into the river, due to hazardous conditions, including debris and several logs.

Baldino's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy and to confirm his identity, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious.

Accoring to Baldino's Facebook, he was owner of Fitness Gainz Academy in Emerson and also worked as a personal trainer at numerous gyms in the area. He graduated from Kean University with a degree in psychology and earned a degree in exercise science from Bergen Community College.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.