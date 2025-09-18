The venerable sketch comedy show announced the lineup for the first three shows of the season with Bad Bunny hosting the Oct. 4 season premiere with musical guest Doja Cat.

This is Bad Bunny's second time hosting "SNL." If you're thinking, "wait, wasn't Bad Bunny just on the show?", he was the musical guest for the Season 50 finale in May. Doja Cat will be making her SNL debut.

Longtime cast member Amy Poehler will make her return to Studio 8H for the Oct. 11 episode, which is also the 50-year anniversary of SNL's debut. Poehler will be hosting for the third time, with musical guest Role Model making his "SNL" debut.

Sabrina Carpenter will do double duty on Oct. 18, serving as both the host and musical guest. Carpenter will be making her "SNL" hosting debut, having served as musical guest in 2024.

Change was the theme for "Saturday Night Live" over the summer. Five cast members, including Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim departed the show, and the show added five new comics to the cast.

