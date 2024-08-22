Backyard Oasis Sells Paramus Home Over Initial Asking Price

The house at 356 N. Farview in Paramus was listed at $1,399,995 but sold in less than a week for $1,570,000, listing agent Taylor Lucyk of Christie's International Real Estate Group said.

The four-bedroom three-bathroom house sits on one acre of land.

A backyard oasis complete with a patio, inground pool and spa with waterfall features were among the selling points.

Walk-in closets, an en suite bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and shower, large recreation room, an attached two-car garage, and a charming front porch were also highly coveted features.

