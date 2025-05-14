ABC Unveils Fall Schedule, New 9-1-1 Spinoff To Premiere

“9-1-1: Nashville,” a spinoff of “9-1-1,” starring Chris O’Donnell will be premiering in the fall on Thursdays, airing after “9-1-1.” “9-1-1’s” other spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” was canceled last season.

“Shark Tank” will be leaving its longtime Friday perch and move to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” airing Fridays at 8 p.m.

“The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will once again be held until midseason. ABC will also be airing new cycles of “The Bachelor,” “The Golden Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

The full schedule is:

Sunday

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 pm The Wonderful World of Disney

Monday

8 pm ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Tuesday

8 pm Dancing With the Stars

10 pm High Potential

Wednesday

8 pm Shifting Gears

8:30 pm Abbott Elementary

9 pm The Golden Bachelor

10 pm Shark Tank

Thursday

8 pm 9-1-1

9 pm 9-1-1: Nashville

10 pm Grey’s Anatomy

Friday

8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new night, now hosted by Ryan Seacrest)

9 pm 20/20

Saturday

7:30 pm College Football

