5 Juveniles Lead High-Speed Chase Across Major Highways In Stolen Car Before Crash: Paramus PD

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2024, when Clifton police reported a stolen Kia K500, Stinger, seen near Kinderkamack Road near Hackensack and River Edge, Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

The Kia, accompanied by a Porsche stolen from Maywood earlier that evening, traveled through several towns before Paramus Officer Cesar Hurtado spotted it entering the southbound Garden State Parkway from Oradell Avenue at 10:40 p.m., authorities said.

The pursuit ended when the Kia struck a concrete divider on the Route 20 south ramp off Route 46 and became disabled. Officers Michael Mordaga, Michael Cleary, and Julia Koenemund, along with other Paramus officers, apprehended the five occupants without incident, officials said.

The 17-year-old driver from Belleville faces multiple charges, including second-degree eluding, possession of stolen property, and aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to ram a police vehicle. He was transferred to juvenile detention. Four passengers, all juveniles, were charged with joyriding and released to their guardians.

The investigation remains ongoing, with Paramus detectives working with Maywood police to determine the juveniles' involvement in related thefts.

