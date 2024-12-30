Mostly Cloudy 51°

4-Car Crash Brings Major Police Response To Route 17 Shopping Center (Photos)

A multi-vehicle collision at a Route 17 shopping center on Monday afternoon, Dec. 30, caused significant damage and sent one car crashing into the front of a building under renovation, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving reports.

A four-vehicle crash damaged a building at a shopping plaza on Route 17 in Paramus.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The crash occurred in the parking lot of Mid Ridge Plaza, located on Route 17 southbound just south of Ridgewood Avenue (and home to HomeGoods and Burlington), Loving said. Four vehicles were damaged in the incident, including two that were parked and unoccupied. 

The structure that was damaged was previously home to Modell's and is purportedly going to be a Lidl supermarket.

Three vehicles required towing, while one of the parked vehicles was able to be driven away, Loving said.

Paramus Police, EMS, and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene along with a mutual aid ambulance. A 7-year-old child was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but his parents declined further medical treatment, according to Loving.

