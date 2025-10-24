14-Year-Old NJ Child Sexually Assaulted In Louisiana, 3 Arrested: Shreveport Police

Daiquan Blackman is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, Malina Caldwell is charged with two counts of delinquency of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and Keyana Anderson is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, Shreveport police said.

Additional charges of rape and human trafficking are expected, police said. The New Jersey State Police are working with Shreveport Police on the case, authorities said.

The 14-year-old is safe, police said.

