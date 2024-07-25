Worker Fell 80 Feet Inside Bayville Water Tower, Painting Contractor Fined $485K: Osha

The U.S. Department of Labor cited U.S. Tank Painting for three willful and 19 serious violations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release on Wednesday, July 24. The DOL proposed $485,580 in penalties for the Millstone Township company.

OSHA said the contractor didn't install the required safety equipment to prevent an employee from falling inside the Bayville water tower back in January.

"An employee suffered numerous severe injuries because their employer did not make sure legally required fall protection was provided for workers climbing up and down the inside of an eight-story water tower," said Paula Dixon-Roderick, the OSHA director for the South Jersey area. "We intend to hold employers responsible when they fail to follow rules put in place to protect the safety and wellbeing of workers."

Aqua New Jersey contracted U.S. Tank Painting for the maintenance and repair project. The contractor hired workers to sandblast and paint the tower’s interior and exterior, along with replacing a ladder used to get to the top of the tower.

Inspectors said the worker fell while climbing a maintenance tube ladder into the water tank. U.S. Tank Painting was cited for not making sure workers had fall protection when using the maintenance tube ladder.

According to OSHA, U.S. Tank Painting also didn't develop a rescue plan for workers inside the water tower after the company was cited in 2017 for lacking a similar plan.

"In addition to failing to protect employees from fall hazards, U.S. Tank Painting exposed employees to respiratory injuries and hearing loss while working in a permit-required confined space, fire and explosion hazards, and long-term lung damage related to unsafe levels of silica dust," OSHA said in its release.

U.S. Tank Painting has operated for more than 30 years as an industrial painting and sandblasting contractor. It has completed public and private projects in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The company has 15 business days to follow OSHA's order, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or appeal the findings to the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

