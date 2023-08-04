Woman Sentenced In Fatal Stabbing Of Ex-BF In Toms River: Prosecutor

Samantha Massimino was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 4 in connection with the death of Reinaldo Feliciano, Jr., 35, also of Toms River, in 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Oct. 24, 2020, at approximately 4 a.m., Toms River Township Police Officers responded to a local residence following a 911 call requesting assistance in reference to a male victim having been stabbed, Billhimer said.

Police found Feliciano, Jr., with a stab wound to his leg, the prosecutor said.

An investigation revealed that Massimino and Feliciano — who had previously been in a dating relationship — became involved in a physical altercation at the residence. During the course of the argument, Massimino retrieved a knife and ultimately stabbed Feliciano, Billhimer said. Feliciano was transported to Community Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Massimino was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Ocean County Jail where she has been lodged since her arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.