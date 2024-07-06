Woman Let Murder Suspect Stay With Him For Days In Toms River Before SWAT Standoff, Cops Say

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, has been charged with harboring a fugitive from justice in connection with the hours-long standoff involving Maxwell Johnston on Ravenwood Drive, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Johnston had been wanted in the murder of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights, in Manchester Township on Thursday, June 27, police said.

Upon their arrival at the Ravenwood Drive home, the Marshals successfully called out three of the occupants, the prosecutor said. Johnston and Mascarelli, however, remained in the home. It was learned that Johnston was armed, and negotiators tried to have Johnston surrender himself peacefully.

After several hours, Mascarelli left the house and was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River to be treated for injuries sustained throughout the standoff, police said.

The home was subsequently cleared using a drone, and Johnston was found in a bedroom, dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found that Mascarelli allowed Johnston to stay at the home on Ravenwood Drive with her for four days, despite her knowing he'd been wanted in Caroleo's killing, Billhimer said.

Mascarelli was subsequently charged with hindering a fugitive from justice and served with the charge on a complaint at the hospital. She will be transferred to the Ocean County Jail where she will be lodged pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.