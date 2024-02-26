Woman Knocked Unconscious, Kidnapped Outside Toms River Grocery Store: Police

Luis Morenogutierrez was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 25, the Toms River Police Department said in a news release. No age or hometown was given for Morenogutierrez.

Police responded to customers arguing in the parking lot of the Aldi on Route 70 at around 6:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned a woman had been kidnapped at knifepoint by a man.

The man assaulted her and knocked her unconscious at a different location. She was brought to the hospital for her injuries.

Englewood police arrested Morenogutierrez and transported him to Toms River police headquarters. He was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Morenogutierrez was held at the Ocean County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping should call Toms River police at 732-349-0150, ext. 1391.

