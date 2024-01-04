The 27 closures include restaurants in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. In total, 36 TGI Fridays locations are shutting down nationwide.

The company says about 1,000 employees, which represent more than 80% of those impacted, will be offered transfer opportunities.

"As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," CEO Weldon Spangler said in a news release. "We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering "That Fridays Feeling" that our fans know and love."

The restaurant closings included seven restaurants in New Jersey, six in Massachusetts, five in New York, four in Virginia, two in Maryland, and one each in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

Connecticut

Newington

Maryland

Bowie

Columbia

Massachusetts

Danvers

Dedham

Mansfield

Marlborough

North Attleboro

Seekonk

New Hampshire

Amherst

New Jersey

Eatontown

Hackensack

Iselin

Marlton

Princeton

Springfield

Wayne Town Center

New York

Albany

Bay Shore

Hauppauge

Massapequa

Woodbury Township

Pennsylvania

Willow Grove

Virginia

Fredericksburg

Manassas

Springfield

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills

In total, 36 locations will shut down across the country. Restaurants will also close in California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas.

TGI Fridays said it has also sold eight corporate-owned restaurants in New England to former CEO Ray Blanchette, who will take the locations into "a new phase of revitalization."

"Blanchette brings an unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant's commitment to delivering excellence for guests," the company's news release said.

Six of the sold restaurants are in Massachusetts: Boston, Braintree, Everett, Methunen, Millbury, and Stoughton. The other two are in Concord and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Data company ScrapeHero said TGI Fridays had 278 restaurants in the U.S. as of Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

