Where To Watch Fireworks On The Fourth In Central Jersey, The Shore

There are plenty of places to watch fireworks in South Jersey on the Fourth of July. (and in a few cases, Monday, July 3.)

Middlesex County

East Brunswick will host its 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular starting at 6 p.m. on July 4 at the Community Arts Center at 721 Cranbury Road.

Milltown will host its Fourth of July celebration on July 4.

Perth Amboy Fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, July 3 on the waterfront at Sadowski Parkway.

South Brunswick postponed its Monday, July 3 fireworks until Friday July 7. Its celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the fields of Crossroads Middle School. The school is located on the corner of Major Road and Kingston Lane.

Monmouth County

Bradley Beach will hold Fourth of July fireworks at dusk on July 3 at the beachfront.

Colts Neck will host a fireworks event at 6-10 p.m. on July 3 at Bucks Mill Park’s recreation area at Bucks Mill Road.

Freehold Township will host a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Long Branch will host its annual fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. on July 4 at the Oceanfront Promenade at 228 Broadway in Long Branch.

Ocean County

Seaside Heights’ Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza will be at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the boardwalk.

ShoreTown Ballpark, located in Lakewood, will host a July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at the minor Jersey Shore BlueClaws versus the Hudson Valley Renegades minor league baseball game starting at 7:05 p.m. on July 4.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson holds its fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 & 4.

Somerset County

Bridgewater will host its annual July 4th Fireworks Display at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at North Branch Park on Milltown Road in Bridgewater.

Franklin Township will host its Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks at 6 p.m. on July 3 at the Franklin Township Municipal Complex at 475 DeMott Lane.

