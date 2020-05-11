HAIL NO: More Wacky Weather Predicted In Central Jersey

Residents of Jackson reported marble-sized hail this afternoon.

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to rise later this week throughout New Jersey but after a see-sawing mid-week of highs and lows including frost, according to meteorologist Joe Cioffi.

There is going to be another night of frosts and freezes mostly away from warmer urban centers and coastal areas, Cioffi said.

“Temperatures are going to bottom in the 30s with cold spots approaching the critical 32-degree mark,'" he told Daily Voice. “This is going to usher in another chilly air mass for Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Then things finally turn around.

“We will see some sunshine Thursday with highs reaching the mid 60s to low 70s,” Cioffi said .

“Friday look for a very warm day with sunshine, though there is the chance late showers or a thunderstorm,” he said. “Highs Friday will reach the mid 70s to lower 80s!”

