Unlicensed Driver, 22, Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash With Motorcycle In Manchester: Prosecutor

Yasmin Sanchez-Centeno, 22, of Toms River, was charged on Friday, Aug. 4 with vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death and being an unlicensed driver involved in a crash resulting in death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Jeffrey Schlinger, 23, of Toms River, died of fatal injuries after the crash on Thursday night, Aug. 3 on Route 37 in Manchester, Billhimer said.

At 10 p.m., Manchester Township Police Department were summoned to the area of 1881 Route 37 for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Police found a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2005 Nissan Murano were involved in a crash, and that the driver of the Nissan Murano had fled the scene, Billhiimer said.

The Nissan Murano, operated by Sanchez-Centeno, pulled out onto Route 37 – failing to yield to the motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid a collision and struck the rear passenger side door of the Nissan Murano, Billhimer said.

As a result, Schlinger suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he ultimately succumbed to those injuries, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation revealed that after the crash, Sanchez-Centeno continued eastbound on Route 37 until his vehicle became inoperable.

Sanchez-Centeno then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, the prosecutor said.

Sanchez-Centeno was ultimately located by Manchester Township Police Officers.

Once apprehended, police administered standardized field sobriety tests to Sanchez-Centeno – all of which he failed, according to Billhimer.

Sanchez-Centeno was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where a draw of his blood was obtained pursuant to a court-authorized warrant.

Sanchez-Centeno was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.