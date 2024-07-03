Two Women Hospitalized After Car Runs Stop Sign, Crashes In Berkeley Township: Police

Berkeley Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of Jamaica Boulevard and Bimini Drive at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, the department said in a news release. Officers found a tan Toyota Camry and a white Honda Civic with heavy damage.

Investigators said the Toyota was heading west on Jamaica and failed to stop at a stop sign. The Toyota entered the intersection and was hit in the driver's door by the Honda, which was traveling north on Bimini.

The impact forced both cars off the road. The Toyota stopped on the front lawn of a home on Bimini and the Honda came to a rest on the northwest sidewalk of Jamaica.

The woman driving the Toyota suffered significant injuries and had to be extricated from the car. She was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The woman driving the Honda was taken by an ambulance to Community Medical Center in Toms River for her injuries. The Ocean County Sheriff's Department helped in the investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it should call the Berkeley Township Police Department at 732-341-1132, ext. 2125.

