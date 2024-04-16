Two People Hospitalized After Crash At Toms River Intersection, Driver Cited

Toms River police responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 8:08 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 15, a police department spokesperson said. It happened at the intersection of Route 37 West and Mule Road.

Investigators said a 78-year-old Berkeley Township man was stopped in a green 2014 Toyota Sienna in the right northbound lane of Mule Road at the intersection. A 61-year-old Berkeley Township man driving a silver 2020 Honda CRV crashed into the back of the Toyota, knocking both vehicles into the intersection.

The Honda driver had abdomen pain and was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was found at fault and cited for careless driving.

The Toyota driver suffered an arm injury but refused to go to the hospital. His passenger, a 67-year-old Berkeley Township woman, was also brought to the Neptune hospital with a back injury.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150.

