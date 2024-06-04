Fair 73°

Tractor-Trailer Smashes Into Several Vehicles Parked Outside Point Pleasant Beach Supermarket

A tractor-trailer crashed into several vehicles parked in front of an Ocean County supermarket, officials said.

A tractor-trailer crashed into several parked vehicles in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, on June 3, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Ocean Fire Company
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

The crash happened on Route 35 South near the intersection of Laurel Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach on Monday, June 3, the Ocean Fire Company said in a Facebook post. Firefighters found the tractor-trailer hit several parked vehicles in front of Stop & Shop.

One vehicle overturned and landed on the truck's trailer, firefighters said. Pictures from the scene appeared to show a Jeep Wrangler's roof leaning on the tractor-trailer's flatbed.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Crews cleaned up fluids from the tractor-trailer and removed the damaged vehicles. 

Jersey Central Power & Light secured power to a utility pole that was also damaged.

