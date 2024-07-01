Toms River Woman Who Robbed Woman With Knife, Had Cocaine, Sentenced, Prosecutors Say

Olivia Paige, 35, was sentenced on Friday, June 29 to seven years in prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release on Monday, July 1. She pleaded guilty on Monday, Apr. 22 to robbery, possession of cocaine, and aggravated assault.

Brick Township police responded to a shoplifting report at a convenience store on Maple Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Officers determined Paige took items from the store without paying for them.

Police arrested Paige after she was found behind the store with the stolen items and cocaine. She was taken to the Ocean County Jail and released on bail.

About three months later, Lakewood police responded to a report of "a disorderly female" on First Street on Friday, Apr. 14, 2023. Officers found Paige swearing and acting erratically.

Investigators said that Paige spit in officers' faces as they tried to restrain her. She was arrested and released from the county jail again on bail.

More than four months later, Lakewood police responded to a robbery report on Clifton Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Officers learned that a woman was sitting in her car when Paige approached her, pulled out a knife, and demanded money.

Paige ran away after the victim gave her money. Officers later found her at a nearby restaurant with a five-inch utility knife and she was taken to the Ocean County Jail where she's been held since her arrest.

Paige would be eligible for parole after serving nearly six years in prison under the No Early Release Act.

