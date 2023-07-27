Toms River Woman Posed As Doctor, Prescribed Medicine Without A License: Prosecutor

Maria F. Macburnie, also known as Marife L. Macburnie, was additionally charged with forgery, drug dealing and health care claims fraud, they said.

Macburnie presented herself as Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit who is a relative of Macburnie’s with an active license to practice medicine, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Special Agent in Charge Cheryl Ortiz of the Drug Enforcement Administration's New Jersey Division.

An investigation revealed that between March 2022 and June 2023, Macburnie was seeing and treating patients while posing as a licensed medical practitioner, they said. She was working out of Shore Medical Associates at 601 Route 37 West, Suite 101, in Toms River, they said.

During this time frame, Macburnie was prescribing medications, including controlled dangerous substances, to patients, they said.

Further investigation revealed that Macburnie issued multiple prescriptions written under the name of Dr. Almazon-Condit, and submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for services rendered during time periods when Dr. Almazon-Condit was unable to see and treat patients, they said.

On Wednesday, July 26, Macburnie was taken into custody by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Agents from the DEA New Jersey Division-Camden Resident Office without incident.

She was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone who believes they were seen and/or treated by Macburnie is urged to call Detective Joseph Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad at (732) 929-2027, extension 3532.

