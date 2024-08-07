Toms River Police Officer Retires After 12 Years Of Public Service, Union Says

Officer Brittany Catalano has retired from the Toms River Police Department, the township's Policemen's Benevolent Association (PBA) chapter said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 7. She started her career in 2012 as a public safety telecommunicator for the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and in the same role part-time for Toms River police.

Catalano was hired as a full-time police officer by the Cherry Hill Police Department and graduated from the Gloucester County Police Academy in 2015. While in Cherry Hill, she was a domestic violence liaison, a stun-gun operator, and helped hire dispatchers.

Catalano became a Toms River officer in 2019, following her father Det. Mark Catalano. She continued her role as a domestic violence liaison and a stun-gun operator, along with mentoring cadets.

Catalano volunteered for PBA-run charity events as a coordinator for Vest-A-Cop and the Jingle Bell run. She was also in charge of giving PBA scholarships to Toms River students.

The PBA said Catalano will work in the law enforcement division for Motorola.

