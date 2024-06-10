Toms River Motorcyclist Dragged By Car After Falling, Critically Injured In Manchester Crash

Manchester Township police responded to the crash at the intersection of County Route 571 and Beacon Street at around 1:11 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, the department said in a news release. Officers found the 30-year-old motorcycle rider unresponsive with a severe head injury.

Investigators said the man on a black 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S was traveling east on County Route 571 in the left lane and a silver 2004 Toyota Camry was heading north on Beacon Street before stopping at the intersection with County Route 571. The Toyota entered the intersection and the motorcyclist braked to avoid hitting the car.

The motorcyclist lost control, fell onto the pavement, and was thrown off the Kawasaki. The man slid forward and hit the front end of the Toyota.

After hitting him, the Toyota reversed about 32 feet and dragged the man about 11 feet because he was stuck underneath the car. He was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and was listed in critical condition at the Neptune hospital, according to police.

The 26-year-old Toms River man who drove the Toyota and his three passengers weren't injured. The car's airbags were not deployed.

Police said the investigation was ongoing but "failure to yield right of way" at an intersection appeared to be the main cause of the crash.

