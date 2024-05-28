Toms River Man Stole Credit Cards From Vehicles, Made Fraudulent Charges: Police

Kristopher Fudali was arrested after an investigation into three vehicle burglaries in the North Dover neighborhood between January and April, the Toms River Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 28. Fudali's age was not mentioned.

Investigators said the credit cards were taken from inside the vehicles. Fudali was identified as the suspect who used the cards fraudulently "multiple times at various locations."

Fudali was charged with computer theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Toms River police at 732-349-0150, ext. 1319

