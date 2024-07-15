Toms River Man Killed, Dismembered By 5 Including Murder Suspect Before SWAT Standoff: Cops

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights; Danielle Bolstad, 42, of Barnegat; Jared Krysiak, 34, of Brick Township; and Jarred Palumbo, 36, of Manchester, were facing charges in the case, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Monday, July 15. Their charges were related to the killing of 56-year-old Kerry Rollason.

Investigators said Rollason was killed by 35-year-old Maxwell Johnston of Manchester Township at a home on Ravenwood Drive in Toms River on Wednesday, July 3. Johnston was wanted in the separate killing of 25-year-old Gabriella Caroleo of Seaside Heights on Thursday, June 27.

Mascarelli was accused of allowing Johnston to stay at the Ravenwood Drive home to hide from police. Johnston died by suicide during an hours-long standoff on Friday, July 5.

Bolstad, Krysiak, and Palumbo left the home when officers arrived. Mascarelli left several hours later and was brought to Community Medical Center to be treated for injuries she suffered in the standoff.

While investigating Caroleo's death, police found evidence of Rollason's killing. Detectives learned more evidence could be at a home on Toms River Road in Jackson Township and a search warrant was executed there on Friday, July 12.

Investigators discovered several body parts in black bags among other evidence of Rollason's killing. Police also searched the Ravenwood Drive home again and found a defaced .22 gun owned by Mascarelli among other evidence that Rollason's killing happened there.

An autopsy of the body parts identified the victim as Rollason. His death was ruled a homicide from several gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors said Mascarelli, Bolstad, Krysiak, and Palumbo helped Johnston dismember and dispose of Rollason's body at the Jackson Township home.

"The crimes committed against Mr. Rollason are unsettling and disturbing," Billhimer said in a statement. "I am thankful for the law enforcement professionals that worked diligently to uncover these depraved and soulless crimes."

Palumbo was arrested on Saturday, July 13, and Bolstad was arrested the next day. Mascarelli was arrested after the standoff and all three were held at the Ocean County Jail.

Krysiak hasn't been arrested and is considered a fugitive. An arrest warrant was issued for him and his name was entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

Mascarelli was charged with hindering apprehension, desecration of human remains, being a certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a defaced weapon.

Bolstad and Palumbo were charged with hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains. Krysiak was wanted on the same charges.

Anyone with information about the killings should call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 2476, or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.