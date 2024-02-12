Toms River Heroin Dealer Pleads Guilty

Zachary Lockwood, 25, pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 12, to possession of one-half ounce or more of heroin with intent to distribute, being a certain person not to possess a weapon, and resisting arrest, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated eluding charge from a second incident.

Toms River police started investigating Lockwood in July 2023 as someone distributing heroin in Ocean County. Police were granted search warrants for his home and vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Officers followed Lockwood from his home to the CVS on Hooper Avenue. When he left the pharmacy, police arrested him and found about 215 wax folds of heroin in his vehicle.

Police also found about 2,000 heroin wax folds and a .40 caliber gun with ammunition in Lockwood's home. He was taken to Ocean County Jail and released.

Officers tried to stop Lockwood after he ran a red light at the intersection of Fischer Boulevard and Route 37 on Tuesday, Sept. 26. He sped through a nearby neighborhood to avoid police but he was arrested after his vehicle hit a curb and stopped in the middle of Fischer.

Lockwood has been held in Ocean County Jail since his second arrest. Prosecutors are seeking a ten-year prison sentence for him and he would be eligible for parole in five years.

Lockwood was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Apr. 5.

