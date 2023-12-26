The Vetter family announced on Christmas that Burger 25 will be coming to Route 88 in Brick Township in Spring 2024.

Burger 25 first opened in 2013 along Route 37 in Toms River, and relocated to its current, larger location at 199 Rt. 37 in 2020.

It became a family operation with Denise and Steve Vetter's son, Aidan, co-managing the Ship Bottom store, which opened last June, at 1915 Long Beach Blvd.

Denise and Steve's daughter, Alexis, also works for Burger 25.

"We feel we have something for everyone," Denise Vetter said.

The eatery serves up 25 different burgers as well as chicken wings, hot dogs, salads and wraps, she said.

And every month, their 25th burger changes.

The most popular burgers are the No. 1 Classic Cheeseburger and the No. 22 Reef and Beef, the Burger 25 website says.

The seasoned boardwalk fries can be paired them with Burger 25's homemade sauces, or variety of loaded fry options like disco, monster, or Nashville.

Burger 25 is also known for its shakes including "shakes of the month," Vetter said.

Burger 25, 2045 Rt 88, Brick Township

