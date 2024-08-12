Toms River Driver, 84, Suffers 'Medical Emergency,' Hits Utility Pole In Lakehurst: Police

The 84-year-old man was driving at the intersection of Route 70 and Center Street at around 12:16 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, the Lakehurst Police Department said in a news release. He suffered a "medical emergency" and lost control of his vehicle, knocking down a utility pole.

Paramedics brought the man to Community Medical Center for treatment. Police didn't say what his condition was.

The nearby McDonald's restaurant on Route 70 temporarily closed due to the pole and live power lines down on the property. McDonald's also suffered damage to its electric panel inside the restaurant.

Traffic on Route 70 and County Route 547 was diverted for about six hours. Jersey Central Power & Light crews replaced the pole and power lines.

Lakehurst and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst firefighters responded to the scene. Crews from the state Department of Transportation, the county fire marshal's office, and the Manchester Township Building Department also helped.

Jackson Township and RWJBarnabas Health paramedics also went to the crash scene.

