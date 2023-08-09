Teenager Charged With Stealing Car In Ocean County: Prosecutor

The boy was charged with Theft of Moveable Property, Eluding, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest by Means of Flight, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz.

On Aug. 3, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to the area of Imperial Place for a report of two stolen motor vehicles. At approximately 11 p.m., Jackson Township Police Officers observed the stolen vehicles traveling northwest on Leesville Road at the intersection of Freehold Road.

Officers attempted to make a motor vehicle stop as the vehicles attempted to flee. A few seconds later, one of the stolen vehicles operated by the 17-year-old juvenile lost control and crashed into a tree — bursting into flames, Billhimer said.

After the crash, the juvenile attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended, he said. The juvenile was taken into custody and is presently detained in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

