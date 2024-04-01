Teen Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Manchester Township

Manchester Township police responded to the area of Lincoln Boulevard and McMahon Street at around noon on Sunday, Mar. 31, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old man from Medford with injuries and his silver Suzuki GSXR 1300 motorcycle damaged in a driveway.

Investigators said the teen was driving north on McMahon when his motorcycle's peg hit the pavement while he was making a turn. He lost control of the motorcycle, left the road, and slid into the driveway.

The teen was wearing a helmet during the crash. He was treated at Community Medical Center in Toms River for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but police said the crash was caused by driver error and speed.

