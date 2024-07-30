Police ID Drowning Crystal Lake Drowning Victim As 18-Year-Old Trespasser

Victor Arias-Peralta, 18, of Perth Amboy drowned at Crystal Lake on Monday, July 29, the Manchester Township Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said Arias-Peralta was with a group that trespassed on the Heritage Mineral property at around 6 p.m. Arias-Peralta and a friend tried to swim across the lake when Arias-Peralta suffered from "severe fatigue" and became distressed about 20 yards from the shore.

Friends tried to rescue Arias-Peralta but he went underwater and disappeared in the current. First responders arrived at the scene and searched for about 45 minutes before the teen was found unresponsive.

Arias-Peralta was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation said the teen's drowning was accidental.

Crystal Lake became especially popular on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, with videos calling the spot a "hidden gem." Despite its popularity, the ASACRO site is closed for recreational and other public uses.

Manchester police reminded people to obey "no trespassing" signs on the property.

"Trespassers are subject to substantial fines and penalties up to and including incarceration for being on the property," the police department said in its release.

Police also said the water can be dangerous, unpredictable, and unstable. The soft sand near the shore can quickly drop off to depths of more than 60 feet and some estimates said parts of the lake can be up to 300 feet deep.

Arias-Peralta's death was the second at Crystal Lake in 2024. Edwin Toro-Mejia, 33, of Howell Township, drowned after suffering a leg cramp on Saturday, June 22.

Another man, 23-year-old Edwin Caballero of Plainfield, drowned at the lake on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Caballero's body was found under about 16 feet of water.

Anyone with information about Arias-Peralta's drowning should call the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-2009, ext. 4201.

