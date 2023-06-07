Swastikas Spray-Painted On Manchester Twp. Homes May Be Related To House Fire: AG

One suspect was in custody in connection with the Tuesday, June 6 incident, but their name was not released, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a joint statement.

Further details including a location and time were not released.

"Random acts of hate designed to instill fear and to violate New Jerseyans’ sense of security and belonging, solely based on who they are and what they believe in, will be dealt with swiftly and harshly by law enforcement," Platkin and Billhimer said.

"Those who feel entitled to trample on their neighbors’ rights to live in peace and exercise their constitutional freedoms will not find a safe haven in New Jersey."

The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Arson Squad, Bias Crime Units, and the Manchester Township Police Department are investigating.

