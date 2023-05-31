'Suspicious Death' Investigated In Lakewood: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, May 30, Lakewood police responded to a residence on Thornbury Court for a wellness check, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Police found the body of a dead woman, Billhimer said.

“This is a suspicious death and this remains an active and ongoing investigation," the prosecutor said. "There is no danger to the public and more information will be released when it becomes available."

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating.

If anyone has any information concerning this investigation they are urged to contact Detective Olga Brylevskaya of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Detective Matthew Richardson of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

