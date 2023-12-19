Suspedts Sold THC Products At Local Stores: Brick PD

During an investigation, Brick police determined two businesses in Brick, Welsh Farms (1765 Rt. 88) and Pantry Farm (2085 Rt. 88) were selling and distributing illegal THC products. With the execution of two search warrants, and with the assistance from the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force, NJ Treasury Department and NJ Consumers Affair Division, both businesses were inspected and searched.

Sarajbit Kaur, 46, was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of THC products, intent to distribute THC products, two counts of possession of prescription legend drugs and money laundering. Kaur was processed and released on a summons.

Mannu Prasad, 61, was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute THC products, intent to distribute THC products, intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in the form of Psilocybin and money laundering. Prasad was processed and released on a summons.

