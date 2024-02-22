Suspected Toms River Hookah Lounge Killer Will Stay In Jail For Trial: Prosecutors

A judge ordered on Thursday, Feb. 22 that Eric Manzanares, 24, of Asbury Park, will remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending his trial, county prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Manzanares has been held in the county jail since Wednesday, Jan. 24, when he was extradited to New Jersey from Virginia. He was arrested in Prince William County on Friday, Apr. 7, 2023.

Toms River police responded to a shooting at Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Nymere Tinsley, of Brick Township, had been shot in his lower stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old from Neptune Township and a 26-year-old from Asbury Park were treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released.

Investigators said Manzanares was responsible for shooting all three people. An arrest warrant was issued for Manzanares and his name was put into the National Crime Information Center database.

Once he was arrested, Manzanares was held at the Prince William County jail in Manassas, VA, for about nine months before his extradition.

