'Smash And Grab' Burglars Are Back, Toms River Police Warn

"Since the beginning of June, the central and northern New Jersey areas have been hit by a group known as the 'Felony Lane Gang,'" Toms River police said.

This organized group targets parking areas of public parks, gyms, and recreation areas all over New Jersey with car burglaries.

Residents are warned not to leave valuables in cars.

A few things to be aware of:

They are often driving rental cars with out-of-state plates.

This group originates from Florida and drives-up the eastern seaboard to commit these burglaries.

They are seeking purses in the car hoping to find bank checks, debit cards, and driver licenses. They then forge and pass the checks at various banks using the stolen ID’s.

They will drop-off one person in the lot on foot who will utilize a spring loaded center punch to pop the vehicle side windows.

The drop vehicle will often remain close-by and in an over watch position in case law enforcement arrives.

They are very fast, usually in and out of a parking lot in only a few minutes.

They have been known in the past to be armed, so if people see this activity should report it and not approach these people.

