Sliding RV Kills Freehold Mechanic, 29, At Jackson Garage: Police

The unidentified mechanic from Freehold was working at GasTime on West Commodore Boulevard in Jackson around 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, when the vehicle came off the jack stand and down on him,Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

The mechanic was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he died. Kunz said the incident was accidental in nature.

OSHA was notified of the incident, and presumably will conduct a review, the chief said. Daily Voice has reached out to OSHA for confirmation.

