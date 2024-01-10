Overcast 47°

Sliding RV Kills Freehold Mechanic, 29, At Jackson Garage: Police

A 29-year-old mechanic was killed over the weekend when an RV slid off jack stands and crushed him at a New Jersey garage, authorities said.

GasTime in Jackson.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The unidentified mechanic from Freehold was working at GasTime on West Commodore Boulevard in Jackson around 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, when the vehicle came off the jack stand and down on him,Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

The mechanic was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he died. Kunz said the incident was accidental in nature.

OSHA was notified of the incident, and presumably will conduct a review, the chief said. Daily Voice has reached out to OSHA for confirmation.

