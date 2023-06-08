Six Flags' El Toro Rollercoaster Nears Reopening 10 Months After Malfunction

Fourteen riders were injured during a ride malfunction last August. A Six Flags spokeswoman could not provide an exact reopening date.

“We are planning to reopen the ride soon following testing and a full safety inspection by both internal and external experts,” Staci Wheeler, the spokeswoman, said on Thursday, June 8.

Six Flags, in Jackson, bills the ride as one of the fastest and tallest wooden runs on Earth.

Meanwhile, a state investigation of the ride remains active, said Lisa M. Ryan, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. (DCA)

Cars have been seen running test drives on the track, according to an Instagram post by Owen pacoasterfan.

The ride has been closed since Aug. 25, 2022, when 14 riders were jolted during a malfunction. Five of the riders were treated and released at an area hospital.

The coaster was shut down after the incident.

An inspection a month later found that the ride was “structurally compromised” with damage to track support columns. The ride was ordered closed indefinitely.

Park-goers said they heard a loud ban and saw the train jolting, DCA officials have said.

