'Send Pics, Pretty Lady': Point Pleasant Investigator Harassed Crime Victims With Sexts: AG

Guilherme Jamarino, 47, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a news release on Tuesday, July 30. The Point Pleasant man was an investigator with the state Victims of Crime Compensation Office (VCCO).

The VCCO is an agency in the Department of Law and Public Safety. It provides financial help to victims of crimes to "alleviate the economic and emotional burdens of victimization."

Jamarino was accused of having inappropriate and sexual conversations with victims whose VCCO claims he was assigned to investigate.

"The mission of the VCCO is to compassionately serve New Jersey crime victims in a manner that is mindful of the trauma they have suffered and their right to be treated with fairness, compassion, and respect," Platkin said in a statement. "The alleged conduct of the defendant made a mockery of that mission.

"His alleged misuse of his authority to engage in sexual communications with VCCO victims was a violation of his professional duties and the law, and a betrayal of the trust those victims placed in him and the VCCO."

The victims assigned to Jamarino were seeking financial, housing relocation, or other VCCO assistance. The state's uniform ethics code says that state officers and employees can't "use or attempt to use his/her official position to secure unwarranted privileges or advantages for him/herself or others."

An investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) said Jamarino used his personal cellphone to send inappropriate texts and social media messages to four victims between Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, and Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The texts started as "professional" but turned "sexual and explicit," prosecutors said.

"Several victims reported they were often upset and confused by the communications, since Jamarino was their point of contact, as the VCCO investigator, and responsible for supporting their claims process," said Platkin.

Investigators said Jamarino sent one victim a picture of himself shirtless and wearing a towel. He also sent that victim a video of himself from the neck up in the shower.

Another victim received a picture from Jamarino of himself looking in a mirror wearing only a towel and gripping the towel in front of his groin. He also sent a message saying, "Send the address, and I’ll come get you," followed by two heart emojis.

The second victim got more inappropriate messages in the following days including one that said "Send pics, pretty lady. Full body pics if you have any."

Jamarino was also accused of asking several victims to come over to his apartment and in one case, he asked where a woman lived so he could visit her. He also offered to give another victim a massage and sent her a picture of a naked woman receiving a massage.

Investigators also said Jamarino sent several victims photos of himself at a gun range and he sent another woman a picture of himself with guns behind him, despite knowing she was a victim of gun violence.

The victims reported those photos made them fear for their safety.

"As alleged, the evidence revealed that this defendant exploited his position as a VCCO investigator to gain access to – and prey on – vulnerable and traumatized crime victims who, no doubt, were well aware of the sway he held over their ability to obtain the financial assistance they desperately needed to move forward with their lives," said OPIA executive director Drew Skinner. "No one turning to a government agency for help should ever be exploited in this way."

Jamarino stopped working for the VCCO on Monday, July 25, 2022.

"Let me be clear – the defendant’s alleged conduct in this case is not reflective of the dedicated men and women of the VCCO," Platkin said. "These alleged actions are the antithesis of the compassionate, trauma-informed service that crime victims receive every day from the VCCO."

If convicted, Jamarino faces five to 10 years in prison and would have to serve at least five years before being eligible for parole. He could also be fined up to $150,000.

Anyone with information about Jamarino should call the OPIA at 609-376-6701. You can also call the OPIA's toll-free tipline at 1-844-OPIA-TIP (1-844-674-2847).

Jamarino was scheduled for a pre-indictment conference on Friday, Aug. 9.

