Seaside Park Man Accused Of Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Toms River Pedestrian: Prosecutors

John Marrone, 68, was charged with causing death or injury while driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the charges in a news release on Monday, July 22.

Toms River police responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Route 166 and Old Freehold Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. Gonzalo Jimenez-Hernandez, 48, was rushed to Community Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said Jimenez-Hernandez stepped into Route 166 when he was hit by a northbound black Ford F-150. The pickup left the crash scene and was found unoccupied at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers soon found Marrone near the truck and he was arrested. He was also brought to Community Medical Center for a court-ordered blood draw and the results are pending.

Marrone was held at the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing.

