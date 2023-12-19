Seaside Heights Man Gets Prison Time For Stabbing: Prosecutor

Michael Stallworth, of Seaside Heights, was convicted for aggravated assault, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On July 26, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Officers of the Brick Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the ShopRite on Route 70 in Brick in response to a male victim having been stabbed. Responding Officers found a 44 year-old male victim with apparent stab wounds to his back.

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Originally a fugitive from justice, Stallworth surrendered himself to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on August 29, 2021, and was initially lodged in the Ocean County Jail. Stallworth is presently lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility serving a sentence on a federal violation of probation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.