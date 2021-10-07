Video Shows Lakewood School Bus Smash Parked Cars

A bus filled with Lakewood school children was captured on video plowing into two cars after careening into a moving vehicle on Central Avenue.

Video published by The Lakewood Scoop captured the second part of the crash, where the bus hits the parked cars.

The bus pushed one parked car out of its path on impact, and rams another car parked along Glen Avenue then came to a stop.

The bus driver suffered a possible medical problem before losing control, according to Lakewood police.

No one was hurt in Wednesday's crash, police said.

