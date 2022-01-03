These NJ School District Have Delayed Openings, Are Going Remote Due To Snow

Some New Jersey school districts will be opening late or pushing classes online Tuesday due to Monday's storm.

Areas in South and Central Jersey got between three and 11 inches of snow in the first winter storm of the season (click here for a map of snow totals from NBC).

The following districts will be delayed or remote Tuesday:

Barnegat: 2-hour delay

Denville: remote

Jackson: remote

LBI/Surf City: 2-hour delay

Stafford Township/Manahawkin: 2-hour delay

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

