Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Couple Who Took Over ‘Tiger King’ Park Surrender 138 Animals And Rights To Ever Exhibit Again
Schools

These NJ School District Have Delayed Openings, Are Going Remote Due To Snow

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

Some New Jersey school districts will be opening late or pushing classes online Tuesday due to Monday's storm.

Areas in South and Central Jersey got between three and 11 inches of snow in the first winter storm of the season (click here for a map of snow totals from NBC).

The following districts will be delayed or remote Tuesday:

  • Barnegat: 2-hour delay
  • Denville: remote
  • Jackson: remote
  • LBI/Surf City: 2-hour delay
  • Stafford Township/Manahawkin: 2-hour delay

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.