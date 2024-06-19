Robber Pleads Guilty In Incident That Left Victim With 4 Gunshot Wounds In Little Egg Harbor

The victim stopped by a home on East Hudson Drive in Little Egg Harbor to visit Marc Manfredonia, of Little Egg Harbor, and Christopher Miller, 36, of Paterson, around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2023, when Manfredonia and Miller forced the man out of the home and demanded money from him, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Miller pulled out a handgun and told the victim that he would shoot him if he did not transfer money through a mobile cash application, Billhimer said. The victim effectuated transactions to Miller and Manfredonia through the cash application, butMiller and Manfredonia then demanded more money, Billhimer said.

The victim refused, and a physical altercation ensued. Miller fired four gunshots, striking the victim in the leg, groin and ear. Miller and Manfredonia continued to physically assault the victim before retreating to the inside of the home. The victim thereafter ran to a nearby home and called the police.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona and later released.

Miller and Manfredonia were taken into custody without incident at the home and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where they were subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

The charges against Miller for Attempted Murder, Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, remain pending.

Sentencing for Manfredonia is scheduled for Aug. 9. The State will be seeking a term of ten years New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

