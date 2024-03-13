Fair 57°

Rise In Stolen Vehicles, Attempted Thefts Investigated In Bay Head: Police

An Ocean County police department was looking into a rise in crimes involving thieves targeting vehicles, authorities said.

An SUV for the Bay Head (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Bay Head Police Department
Chris Spiker
Bay Head police gave a warning to borough residents about the vehicle-related crimes in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Officers have received more reports of stolen vehicles, attempted thefts, and burglars trying to find keys.

"As you have probably seen on the news lately, these types of crimes are not new to our area," the post said.

Chief William Hoffman said he was advising people to make sure their homes and vehicles are always locked.

Keys, fobs, and pocketbooks also should not be left where thieves can easily take them.

