Rise In Stolen Vehicles, Attempted Thefts Investigated In Bay Head: Police

Bay Head police gave a warning to borough residents about the vehicle-related crimes in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Officers have received more reports of stolen vehicles, attempted thefts, and burglars trying to find keys.

"As you have probably seen on the news lately, these types of crimes are not new to our area," the post said.

Chief William Hoffman said he was advising people to make sure their homes and vehicles are always locked.

Keys, fobs, and pocketbooks also should not be left where thieves can easily take them.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.